Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Mangaluru City Police has arrested Roshan Saldana, an accused who was involved in multicore cheating cases and was absconding for quite some time.

Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics (CEN) wing of Police successfully located the accused on Thursday at his house in a secret chamber and took him into custody, according to a release.

The main charges against the accused include promising loans in hundreds of crores of rupees, charging 1 to 2% stamp duty and commission, and duping the victims later. When the police raided the house, incriminating documents, cheques, a diamond ring worth Rs 2.75 crores and expensive jewellery and liquor worth more than Rs 6.5 lakh were also found in his house, and the same have been seized under due process, the police said.

An Excise case is also registered against the accused for having a quantity way beyond approved limits at his house, the release said.

During the investigation, it was found that over the past 3-4 months, there were transactions worth more than 40 crores in the accounts of the accused. All past transactions are being reviewed as part of the investigation, it said.

Two FIRs were registered against the accused in Mangaluru (formerly Mangalore) city and one more in Chitradurga City. It was learnt that the accused has cheated victims across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and other regions. A detailed investigation will reveal all the accused associated with him and the roles of each, the number of victims across the country, and the amount cheated. (ANI)

