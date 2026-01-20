Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): One person was killed while 10 were injured after a private sleeper bus heading to Mantralaya was involved in a severe accident as the vehicle rammed into a truck near Agalagurki in Chikkaballapur district, police said.

In the accident, a total of 11 passengers were injured, while one passenger died on the spot.

Two persons, including the bus cleaner, sustained serious injuries. All the injured have been shifted to the Chikkaballapur District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

The private sleeper bus, belonging to the Sugam travels, was traveling from Mysuru to Mantralaya via Bengaluru. The accident occurred on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway, where the bus crashed into a truck, resulting in the front portion of the bus being completely mangled, cops added.

The bus driver escaped unhurt in the mishap. One passenger who was trapped inside the bus was safely rescued by locals and rescue personnel after considerable effort.

The Superintendent of Police visited the accident spot and conducted an inspection.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

