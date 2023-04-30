Koppal (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): On the second day of his whirlwind election tour to Karnataka on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew a connection between the two states by mentioning the strong bond between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

He spoke in Kannada at the outset to strike a rapport with the audience.

He said, "Sugriv, Mata Shabri and Valmiki were all connected to Karnataka and the state has since the days of Lord Ram served as a bridge between north and south."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was getting prosperous and emerging as a global power and the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' was being realised," CM Yogi added.

Yogi also lashed out at JDS, Congress and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said, "The way Kharge was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections, his son would also lose in the assembly elections."

CM also invited the people of Karnataka to visit Ayodhya in 2024 when the grand Ram temple would be inaugurated.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate from Gangavati Paranna Munavalli at a public meeting CM Yogi Adityanath said, "For thousands of years, UP and Karnataka have been ideal forms of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat."

"Recently, the Government of India has announced to run a special train from Gangavati to Ayodhya," he added.

"The Congress and JDS governments in Karnataka used to do politics of appeasement and were responsible for riots in Karnataka while the double engine government worked for empowerment of all sections of the society without any kind of discrimination," Yogi alleged.

He said, "Therefore, the people of Karnataka rejected the failed engine of the Congress and reposed their trust in the double-engine government of the BJP."

CM Yogi stated that the BJP candidate from Raichur City, S Shivraj Patil is a Physician.

"He knows the medicine of every disease. Karnataka is playing an important role in accelerating India's progress. Bengaluru has developed as a global hub of IT skills. The youth of Karnataka is playing an important role in this," CM Yogi said.

The CM said that during the era of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman was the saviour and today, the world sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the troubleshooter.

"Maharishi Valmiki had taken the saga of Ramayana to the masses. Ramayana recitation takes place at every temple in UP on Valmiki's birthday. There are festivals in the name of Valmikji," Yogi said.

The CM appealed to the seers of Karnataka to bless the double-engine government which enshrined Lord Rama in his temple.

CM Yogi described Karnataka as the land of equality, empowerment, national upliftment and national integration.

Taking a jibe at Congress Party, the CM said, "The party which questioned Lord Ram's existence, has its own identity in question today."

Urging voters to vote for the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikant Rathore, CM Yogi said, "During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son never visited the area and was relaxing in Bengaluru."

"Kharge ji knows that his son is going to lose his deposit in this election. Kharge ji is talking nonsense. He is making derogatory remarks about the PM. Disrespecting the PM means disrespecting the nation itself. Such people must not be forgiven," he asserted.

"This shows that Congress is losing. Just as BJP candidate Dr Umesh Yadav defeated Kharge ji by 1.25 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections, similarly BJP's young candidate will defeat his son in the assembly elections. You have made us realize that Chittapur is not anyone's inheritance," he further remarked.

CM said that now PFI will not be able to raise its head. Organizations that incite hatred against India must be banned.

"You celebrate April 28 as a holy memory of the arrival of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Ambedkar was honoured by PM Modi only. His five places were developed by PM Modi as Panch Teerth," Yogi added further.

In Aland, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke in favour of BJP candidate Subhash Gutedar.

He said, "India was enslaved because of a lack of unity. The country became independent in 1947. After independence, the leadership was given to Congress with great hopes, but Congress toed the line of the foreign rulers who brought the country to the brink of division."

"Congress glorifies terrorists. They tried to take democracy hostage and make it their inheritance, but the master of democracy is the people. The one who will protect public interest and respect, the public will be with him," the CM added.

Appealing people to elect the BJP government for another term, Yogi said, "People will be strong and secure only when the country is strong and secure."

"Before 2017, there used to be riots every second-third day, but there has not been a single riot in the last six years. UP is now making strides in development in a peaceful environment. Development is linked to employment. There is happiness, peace and prosperity in UP. There is no no nuisance, but festivities. The way the double engine government is working in UP, it is also working in Karnataka," the CM further added. (ANI)

