Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing in Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects.

Preparations are ongoing near Ragigudda Metro Station, and Bellary Road has been decorated ahead of the event. Police personnel have been deployed at several locations to ensure security.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 11 am. Thereafter, he will flag off the Yellow line of Bangalore metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station.

At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru. He will also address a public function.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.

PM Modi will also flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. These high-speed trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers.

The Bengaluru metro is currently operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka. (ANI)

