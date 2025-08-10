New Delhi, August 10: In a move aimed at simplifying toll payments and making highway travel more convenient, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out a FASTag-based Annual Pass from Independence Day, August 15, 2025. Announced in June, the scheme is designed exclusively for private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The Annual Pass, priced at INR 3,000, allows unlimited passage for up to 200 trips or one year—whichever comes first—at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas without paying a per-trip fee. Once the limit is reached, the FASTag will automatically revert to its regular pay-per-use mode. FASTag Annual Pass Introduced for Non-Commercial Private Vehicles Like Cars To Ease Highway Drive From August 15, Check Price and Other Details.

What Is FASTag Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is linked directly to a vehicle’s existing FASTag and enables hassle-free, cashless toll payments. There is no need to buy a new FASTag if you already have one—provided it meets eligibility criteria. The pass is valid only at NH and NE toll plazas under NHAI, while at state highways, local roads, or parking facilities, regular charges will apply.

A single trip is counted differently depending on the toll system: for point-based plazas, each crossing counts as one trip, while for closed tolling systems, one entry-exit pair counts as a single trip. FASTag Annual Pass Can Be Used on Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai? Know Where It Will Be Valid and Where It Won’t.

Price and Validity

Fee: INR 3,000 (Base year 2025–26)

Validity: One year or 200 trips, whichever comes first

Reactivation: Required after expiry; non-transferable and non-refundable

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, the vehicle must:

Be a private, non-commercial car/jeep/van

Have an active FASTag correctly affixed on the windshield

Be linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN)

Not be blacklisted or registered under a chassis number only

Have no toll payment disputes

Commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and taxis, are not eligible.

How to Apply

Applications open August 15, 2025, and can be completed via:

RajmargYatra mobile app (available on app stores)

NHAI website: www.nhai.gov.in

MoRTH website: www.morth.nic.in

After verifying eligibility, users can pay the INR 3,000 fee online. Activation typically takes up to two hours, and SMS notifications will confirm the status.

The Annual Pass is not mandatory. Daily commuters who regularly cross NH or NE toll plazas may save significantly, while occasional travellers may find the standard FASTag sufficient. The aim is to offer predictable travel costs, reduce congestion at toll plazas, and make road travel faster and more efficient.

