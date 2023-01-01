Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): A Public Works Department (PWD) contractor TN Prasad allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Tumakuru, the police said on Sunday adding that they have found a suicide note and registered the case in the matter.

According to the Kyathsandra Police, the 55-year-old deceased has left behind a suicide note in which he has not held anyone responsible for his death.

However, Police registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Friday.

"A case under CrPC section 174 was registered for unnatural death on Friday. We found a suicide note that he left behind. He has simply said no one is responsible for my death. No allegations on anyone, we have booked the case and are investigating the matter," Tumakuru Police said.

However, the police said that the deceased contractor's friend alleged his inability to get a clearance bill from the government after he completed the smart city project by taking a loan for an amount more than crores of rupees could have compelled him to take this extreme step of suicide.

TN Prasad wished his friend Rajendra B a "happy new year" in his death note.

As per the information, the allegations of a 40 per cent commission have been raised once again in Tumakuru as the PWD contractor died by suicide after getting hooked in a 40 pc commission scam.

He hanged himself at the Devarayanadurga tourist temple in Tumkur taluk.

Prasad hailed from Madhugiri in Karnataka and used to live in Saptagiri Barangay of Tumkur.

Earlier in April 2022, a contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Patil was found dead in Udupi on April 12, 2022, and in his death note, he had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption. However, Eshwarappa has gotten a clean chit from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the suicide case. (ANI)

