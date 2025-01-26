Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday underlined the need to repose faith in the Constitution as well as cooperative federalism.

In his Republic Day speech replete with the mention of the Indian constitution and the need to protect it, Gehlot said the Karnataka government raised its voice whenever the tenets of federalism as enshrined in the constitution were compromised.

Noting that the Constitution in its very first article declares India to be a union of states, Gehlot said it divides the sovereign power between the federation or the union and the states.

"The Government of Karnataka is fully committed to uphold the practices of the principles of union and has accordingly contributed to the development of the country as per the ideals of the Constitution," the Governor said in his address from the Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

"Karnataka has raised its voice whenever the tenets of federalism have been compromised. This Republic Day, let us all reiterate our faith in the Constitution as well as cooperative federalism," he added.

Gehlot also underlined that the Constitution has recognized and respected the administrative authority of the States, thereby respecting the diversity of the country to uphold the unity and integrity of the country while giving more power to the Union Government.

"The architects of our Constitution gave us the administrative system for this diverse country by adopting the principles of power sharing. It was the dream of our Constitution makers to build strong States and thereby a strong India, hence it is our common responsibility to uphold our Union respecting their vision," the Governor said.

He emphasised that the real strength of the Indian republic lies in unity in diversity, resilience of democratic institutions and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

On the occasion, the Governor also explained the five guarantees to achieve the ideals of social and economic justice laid down in the constitution, which are 'Shakti', 'Anna Bhagya', 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Yuva Nidhi'.

Stating that the Karnataka government managed the finances well in 2024-25, Gehlot said by the end of December 2024, the state's revenue collection stood at Rs 1,81,908 crores, achieving a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent.

Karnataka ranks second in the country in terms of total GST revenue collected by states.

He also explained in detail various welfare measures initiated by the state government to uplift the living condition of people.

Speaking about Metro rail project in Bengaluru, he said the Phase-2A, with a stretch of 19.75 km from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura and Phase-2B, with a stretch of 38.44 km from Krishnarajapura to Kempegowda International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs.14,788 crores are in progress.

Under Phase-3 Corridor-1 from Kempapura to JP Nagar fourth Phase, 32.15 km and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere - 12.50 km, totaling 44.65 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore is under progress and the project is planned to be completed by December 2029, he explained.

Gehlot said Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is recognised as a global technology hub, housing over 875 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) units, with more than 30 per cent of India's GCCs located in this city.

To further capitalise on this ecosystem, the Karnataka Government has introduced the Karnataka Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2024-29, he added.

An impressive parade and colourful programme ensued after the Governor's address.

School children through their performances on patriotic songs showcased the hardships faced by the freedom fighters to achieve independence. The cultural diversity of the state and the country was highlighted during the event.

