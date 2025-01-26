Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped ‘Safa’ With Long Veil, Brown Jacket

For the 76th Republic-Day celebrations, PM Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil. Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. Last year, he chose a multi-coloured 'bandhani' print safa for his Republic-Day look.

News PTI| Jan 26, 2025 11:24 AM IST
A+
A-
Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped ‘Safa’ With Long Veil, Brown Jacket
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square. For the 76th Republic-Day celebrations, Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil. Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic-Day look.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design. ‘Happy Republic Day’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on 76th Republic Day.

In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016. Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018. From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic-Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Tags:
76th Republic Day Delhi Gantantra Diwas Gantantra Diwas 2025 Narendra Modi PM Modi Republic Day Republic Day 2025 Republic Day Celebrations Republic Day Parade Republic Day Parade 2025
You might also like
News PTI| Jan 26, 2025 11:24 AM IST
A+
A-
Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped ‘Safa’ With Long Veil, Brown Jacket
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square. For the 76th Republic-Day celebrations, Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil. Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks. Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic-Day look.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design. ‘Happy Republic Day’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on 76th Republic Day.

In 2023 too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016. Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018. From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic-Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Tags:
76th Republic Day Delhi Gantantra Diwas Gantantra Diwas 2025 Narendra Modi PM Modi Republic Day Republic Day 2025 Republic Day Celebrations Republic Day Parade Republic Day Parade 2025
You might also like
Republic Day Sale 2025 Ends Today: Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Other E-Commerce Websites Offer Discount on Leading Smartphone, Laptop Brands; Check Details
Technology

Republic Day Sale 2025 Ends Today: Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Other E-Commerce Websites Offer Discount on Leading Smartphone, Laptop Brands; Check Details
Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video)
News

Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video)
Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video)
News

Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video)
Republic Day Sale 2025 Ends Today: Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Other E-Commerce Websites Offer Discount on Leading Smartphone, Laptop Brands; Check Details
Technology

Republic Day Sale 2025 Ends Today: Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Other E-Commerce Websites Offer Discount on Leading Smartphone, Laptop Brands; Check Details
Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video)
News

Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video)
Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video)
News

Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video)
Republic Day 2025: ‘Lagaan’ to ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ – 5 Patriotic Bollywood Movies and Where To Watch Them Online!
Bollywood

Republic Day 2025: ‘Lagaan’ to ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ – 5 Patriotic Bollywood Movies and Where To Watch Them Online!

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Valladolid vs Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Republic Day Speech
50K+ searches
Man City
20K+ searches
Today
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDeva

Republic Day 2025 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens on India’s 76th Gantantra Diwas

  • Weather Forecast Today, January 26: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Valladolid vs Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Republic Day Speech
    50K+ searches
    Man City
    20K+ searches
    Today
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel