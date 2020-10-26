Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) With 3,130 fresh cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally shot up to 8,05,947 on Monday, while 42 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,947 in the state, the health department said.

The total cases comprise 7,19,558 discharges, including 8,715 on Monday, and 75,423 active cases, including 942 in the ICU.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

Buoyed by the tremendous reduction in the number of cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the recoveries were more than the fresh infections for the 12th consecutive day in the state.

"With 8,715 recoveries and 3,130 cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 12th consecutive day," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Cow Slaughter Prevention Act Misused, Any Meat Presented as Beef Without Forensic Analysis: Allahabad High Court.

Sudhakar urged people to continue the fight against COVID-19 by wearing face masks, ensuring hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance.

About 50 per cent of the cases and deaths in the state were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district with 1,603 fresh cases and 20 deaths on Monday.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,27,376 cases, 3,754 deaths, 2,74,397 discharges, including 4,031 on Monday and 49,224 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 153 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district, 139 in Mysuru, 124 in Davangere, 98 in Hassan, 87 in Bengaluru Rural, 86 in Chitradurga, 75 in Kolar, 63 in Vijayapura, 57 in Tumakuru, 56 each in Chikkaballapura and Mandya and 51 in Bagalkote.

Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Koppal, Raichur and Udupi were also among the districts that reported fresh coronavirush cases.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

The health department said four COVID-19 deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, three from Dharwad and two each from Ballari and Mysuru.

One death each was reported in Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir districts.

Most of those who died of coronavirus were above 50 years of age and had severe acute respiratory illness, or an influenza-like illness.

A total of 65,892 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on Monday, including 54,937 using the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method and other methods, taking the total number of tests done so far to 74.47 lakh, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)