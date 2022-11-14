Kolar (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday has officially announced that he will not contest in the Badami assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah made this announcement while he was holding a meeting of the Congress party workers in the farmhouse of Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda in Chaudenahalli of Karnataka's Kolar.

"Contesting for the 2023 Assembly election at Badami has been ruled out. Varuna or Kolar, I will contest from wherever the high command would suggest me," Siddaramaiah said adding that the nomination papers should be given by the Congress 'High Command' itself.

He further said: "The leaders here as well as in Kolar have suggested me to contest from Kolar promising me a victory there even if I campaign for two days. However, people from my previous constituency have asked me to contest from Badami, but the problem is that I can't travel and attend to people's issues due to my busy schedule, that's why I am still in the waiting mode."

Later in the meeting, he mentioned the meaning of MLA as the "representative of the people" and said that it happens to be the responsibility of the MLA to respond to the people's hardships and needs. If it is far away, it will not be possible to go, he added.

"Leaders of Varuna, Hebbala and Badami constituencies have given an invitation and said that it would be good if I contest from the closer constituencies of Bengaluru," he said further.

Siddaramaiah has discussed his concern with the 'high command'.

"I have discussed this issue with the high command. These high command leaders have asked me to choose and let them decide. That's why I'm choosing it. I will select and let the high command know, they'll decide after that," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party reacted to the former CM's announcement and alleged him of being scared of losing.

"Siddaramaiah has done no justice to the people of the Badami. He is afraid of losing, that's why he's roaming around in search of a constituency," Union minister Prahlad Joshi said addressing the media terming the former CM's condition "pathetic". (ANI)

