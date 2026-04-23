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Agency News Agency News India News | Karnataka: SSLC Results Out, Govt High School Student Ranks First in State with 625 Score Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prathana Nagaraj Biradar Patil, a resident of Athani town in Chikkodi educational district, and a student of Government High School, came first in the state, raising the banner of Kunda Nagari fame to a higher level. She has secured 625 out of 625 marks and has come first in the state.

Chikkodi (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced on Thursday across the state of Karnataka.

Prathana Nagaraj Biradar Patil, a resident of Athani town in Chikkodi educational district, and a student of Government High School, came first in the state, raising the banner of Kunda Nagari fame to a higher level. She has secured 625 out of 625 marks and has come first in the state.

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Karnataka SSLC topper Prathana credited her success to attentive classroom learning and consistent revision, expressing her intent to pursue future studies in the science department.

Speaking to reporters, student Prathana expressed her joy, saying, "I was studying normally like all students. I came first in the state and I would like to thank our teachers. I will continue my studies in the science department. I did not put much effort into this achievement. I learned it while the teacher was teaching the lesson and came home and re-studied again, which made it possible to get so many marks."

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Field Education Officer M R Munje hailed Prarthana as a role model after she secured the top rank in the state for the 2026 SSLC exams with a perfect score, asserting that she is a good student with good talent.

Field Education Officer M R Munje said, "The student performance of our taluk has brought us joy. She is a good student for our taluk, a student with good talent, and she has also secured 21st rank in the Talent Champ exam in the past. This student has come first in Belgaum district. It is possible to achieve good results with hard work and continuous effort. She is a role model for our taluk. Our taluk has succeeded in achieving such an achievement because many guidelines were prepared before the SSLC exam. It is special that the student came first in the state after studying in a government school. This student is a role model for everyone among those who fail in government schools." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)