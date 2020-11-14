Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains in coastal and Malnad region of Karnataka till Sunday morning. It has also predicted dry weather conditions in interior parts of North Karnataka.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Coastal and Malnad regions. Isolated light rains likely over South Interior Karnataka regions. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka region," KSNDMC said in a statement on Saturday.

The centre has also predicted isolated light rains in the interior areas of South Karnataka during the same period.

"Isolated light rains likely over Mysore, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chamrajanagara and Ramanagara districts. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region," it said further.

In its weather forecast for the Malnad region, the centre added, "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Kodagu, Hassan Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts."

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Uttara Kannada districts," the KSNDMC statement further said.

In its forecast, the KSNMDC has also predicted scattered to moderate rainfall in Banglaore for next two days. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area," it added. (ANI)

