Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's birthday, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) members organised a mass baby-shower ceremony for 70 pregnant women in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Organised in the Banaswadi locality of the city, the event was led by KPYCC president M S Raksha Ramaiah and former minister K J George.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi who turned 75 on Thursday is the longest-serving President of Congress party. She was elected as the President in 1998. Gandhi has led the party for 20 years.

The event was held in Anjaneya Temple in Doddabanaswadi. The temple wore a festive look, with all 70 pregnant women bejewelled with flowers, turmeric and wore silk sarees. Along with these women, several relatives and their close friends took part in the event. The women were offered 'Baginia'.

Traditionally the "Bagina" (an offering) is given in the "mora" (bamboo trays specially designed to clean food grains) which symbolises a sign of prosperity and peace. Women exchange these 'Baginas' and pray for prosperity and peace. 'Mora,' the humble kitchen utensil woven from bamboo strips, gains immense significance during several auspicious events and fests associated with women. (ANI)

