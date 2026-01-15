New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has moved to the Delhi High Court against the framing of charges in the Chinese Visa scam case. The trial court had framed charges of conspiracy and corruption against him. The petition was listed before the bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma for hearing. The bench will take up the petition for hearing on January 19.

Petitioner has stated that the trial court has failed to consider that the material and documents on record present an alternate picture. It is stated that the alleged conspiracy was in fact the brainchild of the approver Vikas Makharia, who used the opportunity and the already permissible provision for 're-use' of Project Visas to make some money for himself and, after having pocketed the money, has turned around and pinned the blame on the other accused persons.

The Rouse Avenue court on December 23 framed charges against Karti Chidambaram and other persons accused in the Chinese Visa scam case. The court had charged Karti P Chidambaram for Criminal Conspiracy and for the offence of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court has also charged CA Bhasakr Raman.

This case pertains to an alleged conspiracy and corruption in the renewal of visas of Chinese officials. Special Judge (CBI) DIG Vinay Singh had framed charges against Karti Chidambaram and other accused persons. There were a total of 8 accused, including two firms in this case. One accused, Chetan Shrivastava, was discharged by the court.

It is further stated that in the present case, no public servant was identified as having been influenced or sought to be influenced. The two public servants who were examined by the CBI have categorically stated that no one attempted to influence them.

The only other public servant mentioned in the chargesheet - Adarsh Swaika, the officer at the Indian Embassy in Beijing, was neither investigated, since sanction under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was declined thrice, not examined as a witness.

The plea said that the trial court has erred in observing that even if the alleged bribe was given for a legal act, still Section 8/9 PC Act would be applicable. This is contrary to the prosecution's stated case in the chargesheet that the alleged bribe was allegedly paid for the purpose of allegedly getting permission for re-use of visas in contravention of the Visa Manual.

This case pertains to the alleged corruption in the renewal of visas for 263 Chinese officials. An FIR was lodged by the CBI. It is alleged that a gratification of Rs. 50 lakh was paid by an accused for the renewal of visas earlier issued to Chinese officials. (ANI)

