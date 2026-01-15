New Delhi, January 15: Aadhaar has become one of the most important identity documents in India. It is widely used for banking, government welfare schemes, mobile number verification, income tax filing, and several other essential services.

To use Aadhaar-related services smoothly, it is crucial that your mobile number and email ID linked with Aadhaar are correct and active. Your registered mobile number is required to receive one-time passwords (OTPs) for Aadhaar authentication, while your email ID helps in receiving alerts, acknowledgements, and important updates.

If these details are outdated or incorrect, you may face difficulties while accessing Aadhaar-based services. The UIDAI provides a simple online facility to verify whether your mobile number and email ID are linked with Aadhaar. Aadhaar Reforms Announced: UIDAI Rolls Out Aadhaar Update System With Revised Service Fee Structure, Digital KYC and More; Check Details.

Why Is It Important to Verify Mobile Number and Email With Aadhaar?

Verifying your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and email ID ensures that you receive OTPs and notifications from UIDAI on time. It also helps prevent misuse of Aadhaar and keeps your personal information secure.

Most government and financial services require Aadhaar-based authentication. Without a linked and verified mobile number, many online Aadhaar services may not function properly. UIDAI Launches 'Udai', Official Aadhaar Mascot, to Boost Public Awareness of Aadhaar Services.

Things You Need Before Verifying Aadhaar Contact Details

Before starting the verification process, keep the following ready:

• Your 12-digit Aadhaar number

• Access to the mobile number or email ID you want to verify

• A stable internet connection

Make sure the mobile number or email ID is active, as an OTP will be sent for verification.

How to Verify Mobile Number Linked to Aadhaar Online

Follow these simple steps to verify your Aadhaar-linked mobile number:

1. Visit the official UIDAI website

2. Go to the My Aadhaar section

3. Click on Verify Email/Mobile Number

4. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

5. Enter the mobile number you want to verify

6. Complete the captcha and click on Send OTP

7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile

8. Click on Verify OTP

If the mobile number is already linked, the system will confirm that your mobile number is verified with Aadhaar.

How to Verify Email ID Linked to Aadhaar

You can verify your email ID using the same process:

1. Visit the UIDAI official website

2. Under My Aadhaar, click on Verify Email/Mobile Number

3. Enter your Aadhaar number

4. Enter your email ID

5. Fill in the captcha and click Send OTP

6. Check your email inbox for the OTP

7. Enter the OTP and click Verify OTP

Once verified, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.

What to Do If Mobile Number or Email ID Is Not Linked to Aadhaar?

If your mobile number or email ID is not linked to Aadhaar, you can update it either online or offline.

• Online method: Log in to the UIDAI portal, choose the Aadhaar update option, and submit the required details

• Offline method: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra with your Aadhaar card and valid identity proof

Keeping your Aadhaar contact details updated ensures uninterrupted access to essential services.

Verifying your mobile number and email ID linked with Aadhaar is a quick and hassle-free process. By completing this simple check, you can avoid future issues and ensure smooth access to Aadhaar-based services, government schemes, and financial transactions.

Staying updated with your Aadhaar contact details is a small step that makes a big difference.

