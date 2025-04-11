Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): 26/11 Terrorist Ajmal Kasab's defence lawyer, Adv Abbas Kazmi, on Friday spoke about Tahawwur Rana's extradition and said that Kasab and other attackers were mere foot soldiers, suggesting that many others were involved who remain elusive.

Speaking to ANI, Defence Lawyer of Ajmal Kasab, Adv Abbas Kazmi, said, "...Since he is in the hand of our agencies, let's see whether he opens up, whether he cooperates or how our agencies could be able to collect more information pertaining to Pakistan...Kasab and all were foot soldiers. So, I don't think they were in touch with such a man. There must have been intermediaries training them. Their senior must be in touch...There are already a few names, like one Major Iqbal who has still not been able to be brought to India. There is also the name of the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief. So, there are several names."

He further said, "The difficulty is that Tahawwur Rana left Pakistan and settled in Canada and then in the US. So, it was easy for the Indian government because we had the Extradition Treaty to get him back here. But others are all holed up in Pakistan, it will be very difficult. Even if we get the information, it would be very difficult for them to be arrested and brought to India."

Kazmi said that the real challenge lies in bringing other key suspects, such as Major Iqbal and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, to justice, as they are currently in Pakistan, making it difficult for Indian authorities to arrest and extradite them.

The Mumbai terror attack in 2008 left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

In an operation that lasted four days, security officials managed to eliminate nine terrorists and arrest one, identified as Ajmal Kasab.

Many security personnel, including two NSG commandos, laid down their lives in the Mumbai attack.

Three Railway officials were also killed in the attack at Mumbai CST, where Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan had opened indiscriminate firing. While Kasab was captured alive, the remaining nine terrorists were killed by security officials. During interrogation, Kasab confessed that he was a Pakistani citizen and was a member of LeT.

Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the DoJ statement said.

He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured Rana's extradition after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

Rana was brought to India late on April 10 and produced before a special NIA court, which sent Rana to 18 days of NIA custody. (ANI)

