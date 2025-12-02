Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Varanasi, the city of knowledge, spirituality, and cultural unity, once again witnessed a historic occasion when Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and traditional Vedic rituals. Delegates participated in this event, which aims to integrate the cultural heritage of North and South India.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Tamil delegates were taken on a Ganga cruise to introduce them to the spiritual and cultural heritage of Varanasi. All the guests were mesmerised by the grandeur of Kashi's ancient ghats as they floated on the calm waters of the Ganga.

Also Read | ‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation’: India Slams Pakistan for Claiming New Delhi Denied Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Sri Lanka.

Standing on the boat deck, the delegates captured the beautiful scenery from Assi Ghat to Panchganga Ghat on their cameras. The breathtaking view of lamps burning on the banks of the Ganga in the evening, the continuous worship rituals on the ghats, and the fragrance wafting in the air all provided a divine experience for the travellers.

After the cruise, everyone witnessed the grand Ganga Aarti at the world-famous Dashashwamedh Ghat. The chanting of mantras, the sound of bells and gongs, and the collective dance movements of priests holding lamps filled the atmosphere with spiritual consciousness. The Tamil delegates were seen overwhelmed during the Ganga Aarti. Many guests said they would never forget this divine moment.

Also Read | Did India Deny Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? Fake Claim by Pakistan Foreign Office Debunked.

Students from Tamil Nadu openly praised the culture of Kashi and the affection shown by its people. One student said, "We have received amazing love in Kashi. The simplicity and spirituality of the people here have deeply impressed us. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts that allowed us to undertake such a historic journey."

The students particularly praised the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, expressing their pride and awe at the new look of the temple complex.

The students also expressed their eagerness to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. According to them, the experience of visiting these important pilgrimage sites in North India will broaden their cultural understanding.

Furthermore, participants expressed that they will participate in the academic programme to be held tomorrow. They hope to learn a great deal by attending important sessions on history, art, language, and literature. Students say that this confluence is not only a medium for cultural dialogue but also a unique initiative to promote educational exchange.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 realises the Prime Minister's vision of bringing India's diverse cultural regions closer together. This programme conveys the message that while India's various languages, cultures, and communities may be separated by geography, their emotions and heritage are deeply intertwined. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)