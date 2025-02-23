Varanasi, Feb 23 (PTI) Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and 45 ambassadors from different countries on Sunday interacted with Tamil delegates who are on a visit here during the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The session gave international representatives a unique opportunity to witness the connection between the two great cultures of Kashi and Kanchipuram and gain a deeper understanding of India beyond Delhi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Session to Begin on March 3; Budget on March 10.

Jaishankar described Kashi as India's cultural heart, deeply linked to people across the country.

"Tamil Nadu has a special bond with Kashi, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebrates this unique connection. India is a land of diversity and despite its many languages, traditions and beliefs, the country remains united. This unity within diversity keeps India together as a nation," he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Road Accident: 5 Tourists From West Bengal Killed, 5 Injured After Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Dumper in Surendranagar (Watch Video).

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of celebrating India's rich heritage, as it helps pass it on to future generations and introduce the world to India's glorious past and deep-rooted traditions.

He highlighted that cultures remain alive through celebrations and the Indian government actively supports such efforts.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke about how traditions contribute to progress in technology. He mentioned the role of the Indian knowledge system in this regard and said Indian universities are conducting advanced research in areas such as drone and space technology.

"More such notable developments will be seen in the coming future," he said.

Tamil delegate Rajesh Kumar highlighted India's growing global role and asked how different ambassadors perceive India's diversity.

In response, the Ambassador of Somalia said uniformity is not a solution to challenges. He said India, with over a billion people of diverse thoughts, is a great example of coexistence and social harmony.

Referring to conflicts in Africa, he noted that India's rich and multi-cultural heritage strengthens the country's unity.

A diplomat from Eritrea described his visit to Kashi as a special experience. He recalled how his Indian teachers had shared their knowledge about India's culture, people and heritage, acknowledging that the connections among people from different parts of India keep the country united.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Rwanda also supported these views, saying the world can learn from India's social harmony. He expressed concern over wars and conflicts across the globe and praised India's peaceful society.

The Ambassador of Iceland said India's strength lies in its diversity, which is reflected in its shared culture and values.

The High Commissioner of Jamaica mentioned that this year marks the 108th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Jamaica. He said there are many untold stories between the two nations and suggested that both countries work together to highlight these experiences. He also proposed setting up a centre for Caribbean Studies in India.

"The presence of top diplomats from various countries reflects India's global outreach and its long-standing cultural and knowledge-based ties with civilisations worldwide," said Sanjay Kumar, Banaras Hindu University's acting Vice Chancellor.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government and other ministries, the annual cultural and educational exchange aims to celebrate and strengthen the ancient civilisational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The first month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held from November 16 to December 16, 2022, with an aim to revive the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. The second edition was organised from December 17 to 30, 2023.

The third edition has been planned as a 10-day event which began on February 15 and will conclude on February 24.

The main theme of this year's event is highlighting the significant contributions of Sage Agasthyar to the Siddha system of medicine (Bharatiya Chikitsa), classical Tamil literature and also his contributions to the cultural unity of the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)