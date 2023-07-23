Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Kashmir Art Emporium, located in Srinagar, concluded a two-day exhibition under the 'Know your artisan' initiative on Sunday.

Organized by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, the exhibition brought together a captivating display of calligraphy that left visitors from different walks of life enthralled and inspired.

At the heart of this artistic extravaganza were two master calligraphers, each with their unique style, drawing an immense audience to the showcase.

The first artist, 67-year-old Mohammad Shafi Mir, hails from north Kashmir's Baramulla district. He specializes in paper calligraphy, employing the traditional on-paper approach to create intricate and awe-inspiring pieces.

On the other hand, central Kashmir's Srinagar district is home to the second artist, 40-year-old Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi.

Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi has gained acclaim for his remarkable fusion of calligraphy and carpet weaving, crafting a distinctive blend that mesmerizes onlookers and art enthusiasts alike.

The juxtaposition of Mir's classical finesse and Sofi's innovative amalgamation of mediums became the highlight of the exhibition, drawing attention and admiration from all corners.

Visitors were treated to a feast of creativity, and the event reverberated with the essence of Kashmir's artistic heritage.

Earlier, while inaugurating the exhibition, the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, expressed the profound significance of such exhibitions in promoting art and supporting talented artists of the Union territory.

He emphasized that the event's primary aim was to give a platform to budding artists and foster the growth of art in the region.

"It helps us explore new markets, and by this, we are ensuring that our craft travels to the places where it has not reached yet," Shah explained.

The event also served as a testament to Srinagar's recognition in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

By showcasing innovative art forms and providing a stage for local artisans, the city continues to shine as a hub of creativity and craftsmanship.

The exhibition received a warm and enthusiastic response from the visitors, who found such initiatives highly welcoming.

Suhail Salim, a visitor, commented, "These initiatives are welcoming and go a long way in not only preserving our rich art and culture but also giving talented artists the recognition they truly deserve."

In a world that is constantly evolving, preserving traditional art forms and embracing new artistic expressions become paramount. The Kashmir Art Emporium's calligraphy exhibition stands as a testament to the region's vibrant artistic community and its commitment to nurturing creativity.

As visitors departed the exhibition with hearts full of admiration and appreciation, one thing became abundantly clear - art has the power to transcend barriers, bridge gaps, and unite hearts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)