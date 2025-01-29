Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Kashmir valley in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be in the grip of severe winter marked by chilly weather.

As per the Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, the temperature recorded in the city at 8.30 am was 2.8 degrees Celsius.

On Wenesday, the minimum temperature may remain at 2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to set around 10.0 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of rain or snow.

In the coming days, the minimum temperature is likely to remain below 2 degrees Celsius till February 4 in Srinagar.

Amid this bracing cold, many tourists are enjoying the chilly weather at Dal Lake.

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas. Gulmarg recorded 0 degree Celsius at 8.30 am, Pahalgam 0.4 degree Celsius and Banihal 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir called Chillai Kalan is drawing to a close. It started on December 21 and will end on January 31. It is a period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi, on Wednesday morning, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in four days with the minimum temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In response to the chilly weather, homeless people took refuge in night shelters as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. (ANI)

