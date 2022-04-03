New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Reacting to recent remarks of Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa over the Kashmir issue, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that Kashmir was and always will be an integral part of India.

Recently Bajwa remarked that Pakistan is ready to settle the Kashmir issue if India takes a step forward.

Shekhawat also remarked that the part of India's Kashmir occupied by Pakistan is also an integral part of India and any idea on part of Pakistan's government or army will be welcomed.

"Kashmir always was and will be an integral part of India. In addition to this, the part of India's Kashmir occupied by Pakistan is also an integral part of India. If the Pakistan government or army comes with an idea to liberate it, we will welcome it," said the minister to ANI.

Ahead of the decisive no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Sunday, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa indicated that Pakistan is ready to talk with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India also agrees to do so," Pakistan's COAS was quoted as saying by Dawn Newspaper.

He made these remarks on Saturday during the Islamabad Security Dialogue. (ANI)

