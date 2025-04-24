Dehradun, Apr 24 (PTI) Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, Hindu Raksha Dal on Thursday issued online threats to Kashmiri students living in Dehradun, asking them to leave the state immediately.

Scared by the threats issued through videos floating on social media platforms, the Kashmiri students approached the police, seeking protection.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said he held a meeting with the circle officers and the SHOs of different police stations after receiving complaints in this regard and asked them to stay vigilant and in touch with the Kashmiri students to keep them safe.

Singh said educational institutions where Kashmiri students study and managers of PGs where they stay have been asked to inform the police immediately in case of any perceived threat to their safety in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

More than two dozen objectionable social media posts have also been removed, he said.

Convener of the association of Kashmiri students Nasir Khuehami said, "We have spoken to the DGP of Uttarakhand Deepam Seth regarding the open threats issued by members of Hindu Raksha Dal to Kashmiri students, including an ultimatum asking them to leave the state. We've been told an FIR has been registered and arrests will follow shortly."

Dehradun SSP visited Kashmiri students in Prem Nagar, Sudhowala, Nanda ki Chowki and Selaqui areas to ensure their safety and instill confidence among them.

"We will not tolerate such acts. The strongest possible action will be taken to prevent communal intimidation and to safeguard the rights of all Kashmiri students," Khuehami said.

