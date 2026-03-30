Kaziranga (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, one of India's most renowned wildlife sanctuaries, witnessed a significant increase in tourist arrivals on Monday, even as Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. Visitors from across the state and other parts of India have been flocking to the park to experience its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.

Home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga continues to attract wildlife enthusiasts, who expressed delight after spotting the iconic animals in their natural habitat. Tourists also enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding to the overall experience.

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Harshal, a tourist from Maharashtra, told ANI, "This is my first visit to Kaziranga. In the morning, we enjoyed an elephant safari, and we also saw a rhino. Now we are going inside the park and hope to see a tiger also."

"Experience is so good. We enjoyed the elephant safari and saw a rhino. Now we are going to enjoy a jeep safari. The weather is also good," Jahnavi, another tourist from Maharashtra, said.

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On the other hand, Apurba Gogoi, a tourist guide, told ANI that the election is here, but it is not impacting tourists.

"Tourist footfall is good. Election and tourists' arrival to Kaziranga are going on simultaneously," Apurba Gogoi said.

Mintu, a tourist from Guwahati, said that Kaziranga is a tourist place and we come to see it.

"I visited Kaziranga earlier also. Today we will go to Orchid Park to see. Voting will be held on April 9, and we hope that it will be held peacefully. We want a good government," Mintu said.

Ratan Debnath said that it is a good experience for us. He said, "We will go and cast our votes on April 9."

"Election is different, and I come here along with my family for enjoyment. We are going to enjoy a jeep safari," Abdul Kadir, a tourist from Lakhimpur, said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state government's conservation efforts, noting that "Assam recorded not a single rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga in 2025 due to excellent wildlife protection measures." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)