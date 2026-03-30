Mumbai, March 30: Apple is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to debut in September 2026. Following the performance of the previous generation, the tech giant is reportedly shifting its release strategy by focusing its late-year event on the premium Pro models and a rumoured foldable device, while standard variants may arrive in early 2027.

The upcoming flagship is set to introduce significant design and hardware upgrades, most notably the relocation of the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the screen. This shift is expected to enable a more compact Dynamic Island, providing a more immersive display experience. Additionally, the device will likely see a major internal transition to a 2nm manufacturing process, aimed at enhancing overall speed and energy efficiency. iPhone 18 Pro Max New Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 2026 Launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for superior outdoor visibility. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, with storage configurations reaching up to 1TB. The camera system will likely include a 48MP main rear sensor with improved zoom and a 18MP front-facing camera, supported by advanced image processing for enhanced low-light performance.

In terms of aesthetics, the device is expected to retain its premium build while introducing a new bold red colourway. The move to under-display components for Face ID represents a major step toward Apple's long-term goal of a truly all-screen design. Combined with the efficiency of the 2nm architecture, these updates are positioned to offer a substantial leap in multitasking capabilities and high-end mobile gaming performance. iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Launch This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch between September 3 and September 9, 2026, in the Indian market. While official pricing has not been confirmed by the Cupertino-based company, industry analysts suggest that Apple may maintain its current pricing structure. This would place the starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro at approximately INR 1,34,000 for the base storage variant.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).