Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Altogether 93,491 birds of 112 species were recorded during the two-day annual waterfowl census in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Amit Sahai, said on Tuesday.

The total number of birds has increased from 34,284 in 2020 to 93,491 in 2021, implying a rise of 175 per cent, Sahai said.

This rise in the number of birds visiting Kaziranga can be attributed to improved habitat management and water conservation measures carried out by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authority.

The third annual census was conducted to record and estimate waterfowl and winter migratory birds, and to monitor and assess the health of wetlands, he told reporters.

The census was carried out in 52 wetlands across the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, and 36 seasoned birders were involved in the exercise as enumerators.

The total number of 93,491 birds of 112 species belonging to 22 families were counted during the exercise and the highest number of 26 species were from Anatidae family comprising ducks and geese.

The top three species counted by number are Eurasian Coot, Bar-headed Geese and Common Teal.

Of the 112 waterfowl species found in Kaziranga, 58 are migratory species from different parts of the world, including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia.

The maximum increase in the number of birds was witnessed in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary where the number of birds increased from 9,244 to 71,902.

Meanwhile, in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary a census of waterbirds was also conducted and 24,000 waterbirds belonging to 58 species were recorded, which is higher than 15,000 recorded in 2020.

