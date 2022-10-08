Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was performing "occult practices" using a black cat at his farmhouse with a view to gaining supernatural powers.

The Karimnagar MP welcomed several leaders from Malakpet into BJP earlier today. While speaking to the reporters at the party headquarters, he made the claim that he said was based on some "reliable information".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Flies Back From London To Help Family Find Pet Dog ‘August’ Who Went Missing From Meerut Gymkhana.

"The CM was undertaking occult practices at the farmhouse every day using a black cat. He was worshipping evil forces (Kshudra sakthulu). He stopped going to the state secretariat, all under the guidance of this black magic practitioner. The change of name from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was done only as per his suggestions," Sanjay said.

Recalling that the youth had died in suspicious circumstances at KCR's farmhouse, he said "Nobody knows what happened to the case".

Also Read | Bihar Assembly By-Elections 2022: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Attacks BJP for 'Targeting' His Family Using CBI.

"I am disclosing the information only after getting these reliable reports confirming and analysing KCR's past history and deeds," Sanjay said.

"I appeal to all the Swamys, Vedic pundits and those who were working for the wellbeing of the society to take remedial measures and save Telangana from KCR's evil forces," Sanjay further said.

The BJP state president thanked the party's high command for confirming the candidature of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as the party candidate for the by-election to the Munugode assembly seat.

"Despite having more than one and a half years to complete his term, Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from his post to expose the dynastic, dictatorial and corrupt rule of KCR and the development of his constituency. I am confident that Rajagopal Reddy would win the seat with a huge majority thanks to the support extended by the people of Munugode," he said.

Sanjay also responded to a query on the ongoing raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Telangana in connection with the Delhi liquor scam,

"The central investigation agencies like CBI and ED would not keep quiet when the TRS leaders were making crores of rupees through blatant encroachment of government lands, other irregularities and corruption," Sanjay said.

Sanjay further attacked KCR by asking why is he not denying the allegations if he is not involved.

"Why is KCR not denying the allegations of his party's and family's involvement in the liquor scam and gambling activities of Chikoti Praveen? What are the assets mentioned by the chief minister, TRS MLAs and ministers in their election affidavits in 2014 and their present wealth?" he further asked.

KCR on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking his first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The name change and launch of the new party by KCR was done at the State General Body meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators among other leaders at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Earlier in May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)