Mumbai, October 8: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a pet owner whose dog went missing few days back flew back from London to find her missing dog. According to reports, Meerut-based businessman Dinesh Chandra Mishra's dog called 'August' has been missing since weeks. As per reports, 'August' has been missing since September 24 and hasn't been found to date.

In order to help her parents find the missing dog, Mishra's daughter Megha flew back from London to the country recently. According to a report in the Times of India, 'August' went missing from Meerut's Gymkhana ground and since then there has been no trace of him. Mishra's daughter left her job and flew back to the country so that she could help her family reunite with 'August'. She flew back from London and landed in the city on October 1.

‘August’ Ran Away From My Parents Home

Help a a nervous helpless dog mother 17000 kms away from her child. 2 days ago, disturbed by the firecrackers and Ramleela next to ours, he ran away from my parents home, where he has been living for 3 years, and has not come back since. Please help us find #August #lostdog pic.twitter.com/rMo1TfvHws — Megha Mishra (@mishramegha) September 26, 2022

The news of 'August' missing came to light after the family shared pictures of the pet dog on social media and also announced a reward of Rs 5,000. The poster shared by the family reads, "Please help us find August! Reward Rs 5,000." The poster further read, "August is an 8 year old mix breed male dog." Reports also suggest that several posters carrying August's pictures were put up across the city.

Besides, Mishra's daughter Megha also shared a picture of their pet dog 'August' along with her father's mobile number on several WhatsApp groups. She even requested people to inform them about the dog's whereabouts. She said that she will be staying in Meerut for another week, until August is found.

