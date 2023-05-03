Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inaugurate the party's grand and vastu-compliant office building in Delhi on Thursday.

Rao would inaugurate the four-storied building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi in an impressive event on Thursday, BRS sources said here on Wednesday.

Rao will enter the office, built as per standard vastu principles, after performing a puja.

Efforts to expand the BRS across the country would get a boost with the party's office being opened in the national capital, the sources said, adding that the office was built in an area of 11,000 sq feet.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the BRS office in Delhi in 2021.

