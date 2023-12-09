Hyderabad, December 9: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was on Saturday elected as legislature party leader by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs. The BRS Legislative Party met at Telangana Bhavan and unanimously elected KCR as their leader in the newly elected assembly.

The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao's name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it. The meeting unanimously passed a resolution entrusting the responsibility of selecting the rest of the office-bearers on KCR. KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Medically Stable, Says Hospital.

KCR has undergone a succesful hip surgery. BRS lost the assembly polls earlier this month with the Congress forming its first government in the southern state, which is also India's youngest. BRS had been in power for the past 10 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)