Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it welcomed the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to forge an anti-BJP front but cautioned that such an initiative by regional parties cannot be successful without the Congress party which is the "only alternative" to the ruling BJP.

Rao, the president of Telangana Rashtra Samitihi (TRS), on Sunday separately met his Maharashtra counterpart and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Mumbai. He held discussions on various issues facing the country with Thackeray and Pawar and called for a (political) change.

"Rao's efforts to form an anti-BJP front are welcome. But without Congress, such efforts will neither be complete nor become successful," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters.

Patole alleged that the Central government was dictatorial and was working to finish the Constitution and democracy. He also accused the Centre of selling off the national assets.

"Apart from targeting the Opposition, the BJP is also trying to finish off its allies. Now, these allies have distanced themselves from the BJP. Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also came to meet leaders here, but nothing happened after that," Patole said.

He said the TRS had earlier taken a stand in Parliament which was "beneficial" to BJP but now its views about BJP have changed. "We welcome this change of heart," Patole said.

He also said that the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was the only alternative to BJP.

"Regional parties cannot exclude Congress to give that alternative," he added.

