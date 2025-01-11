New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP was adding new voters in the New Delhi constituency from across the country using the party MPs' and ministers' addresses to manipulate the electoral roll ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of engaging in "backdoor tactics" to tamper with the voter list.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Riding Motorcycle Dies After Chinese 'Manjha' Gets Entangled in His Neck in Shahjahanpur.

He claimed that the alleged manipulation could alter the constituency's voter composition significantly, calling the practice "even worse than the booth-capturing practices of the past."

In his letter, Kejriwal wrote, "The BJP is transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi Assembly using addresses of its own Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers."

Also Read | What Is Reliance Jio 5.5G Network? What It Means for Users? Know All About the New Cutting-Edge Version of 5G Technology That Promises Speeds of up to 10Gbps.

He alleged that 33 votes were reportedly transferred to BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma's official residence.

"Are we expected to believe that overnight 33 people from across India have shifted their residence to that of Mr Verma? If so, then he must be disqualified from contesting elections for indulging in corrupt practices," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi chief minister called for criminal FIRs against those involved in the alleged manipulation, and provided a list of BJP leaders and their official addresses.

"It is inconceivable how such a high number of voters could have suddenly applied to be transferred to these properties without planning by the highest levels of BJP leadership," he said.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)