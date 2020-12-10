New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was "attacked by BJP goons", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the ruling party at Centre and asked "why BJP is getting so desperate by the day in Delhi".

Delhi Police said a case has been registered into the matter and six people have been arrested.

Kejriwal alleged in a tweet that it was "systematic, organised and violent attack" on Sisodia's home.

"I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" Kejriwal asked.

AAP also made similar allegations.

"When the Deputy Chief Minister was not present at his house, BJP workers, who can be called 'BJP's goons', attacked his house a while back, when only women were present", AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

The party also showed CCTV footage of a group of protesters entering the gate of Sisodia's residence.

AAP leader Atishi also targeted the central government over the incident saying it is "black day in Delhi's political history". (ANI)

