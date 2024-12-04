New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akal Dal leader Sukhbir Badal and also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over law and order and drug problems in the national capital.

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly today, Kejriwal said, "I strongly condemn this incident (attack on Sukhbir Badal) in the harshest terms, but one thing is clear: a massive conspiracy is being orchestrated to defame Punjab and Punjabis, and very powerful forces are involved in this."

"Today, the Punjab Police demonstrated their efficiency by preventing this incident, showing how law and order should be maintained. This morning, when the incident occurred in Punjab, the entire BJP and media began questioning the state's law and order. While we managed to prevent the incident in Punjab, in Delhi, murders are happening, and drugs are being sold openly, yet the entire BJP remains silent," he further said.

Kejriwal also pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a direct responsibility to improve Delhi's law and order situation.

"Shootouts are happening within a 30-kilometer radius of the Home Minister's residence, and he is seemingly asleep. Does the life of a common citizen hold no value?" he said.

The AAP supremo also mentioned that wherever he meets the people, they all tell him the same thing--that drug abuse is increasing everywhere.

"People are urging me to raise the issue of drugs. But where are these drugs coming from? Drugs are not even manufactured in Delhi. On October 1, 562 kilos of cocaine and 40 kilos of marijuana were seized in Mahipalpur. They came from Gujarat. A total of 1289 kg of cocaine was seized. During the Lok Sabha elections itself, drugs worth Rs 30,959 crore were seized, out of which 30 percent was seized from Gujarat alone. In September 2021, three thousand tonnes of drugs were seized from Mundra Port. In the last few years, drugs worth two and a half lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat. Drugs are coming from Mundra Port via sea. Its factories are set up in Gujarat and from there it is being sent to Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi everywhere," Arvind Kejriwal claimed.

He, further said that in this country, the responsibility of controlling drugs lies with the Home Minister.

"Right under his nose, drugs are being distributed across the country from Gujarat. Gujarat, which is his home state, has now become a hub for drugs," he said. (ANI)

