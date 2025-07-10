New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern for the safety of residents after strong tremors from a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre in Haryana's Jhajjar district, were felt across Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning.

"Hope everyone is safe after the earthquake. Praying for the well-being of all," Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj Among 29 Celebrities Booked by ED for Endorsing Betting Apps.

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1943158097591308602

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Haryana's Jhajjar district at around 9:04 am at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Strong tremors were reported in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and nearby areas, prompting people to step out of buildings in several locations.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the NCS wrote in a post on X.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorised as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

Earlier, on February 17, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km, according to the NCS.

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," the NCS posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)