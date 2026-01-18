Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday officially declared the Pune Grand Tour 2026 open as he welcomed the international athletes to events, marking the commencement of India's first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage Continental Cycling Road Race.

Speaking at the event to welcome cyclists from various countries in Pune, Fadnavis described it as a milestone for Indian sport and a long-term legacy project envisioned decades in advance.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Mumbaikars Lose Morning Sleep to TMM's High-Decibel Morning Noise, Raise Complaint on X.

He said the Grand Tour showcased Maharashtra's capacity to create international-standard sporting infrastructure at unprecedented speed.

"What usually takes decades has been achieved in months. The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is not just an event for today but a pathway to a legacy envisioned 75 years ahead and beyond," the Chief Minister said, adding that Pune would now be recognised globally as a destination for world-class sports, tourism and culture.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The inauguration was attended by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol; Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil; and Minister of State for Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice and Medical Education, Madhuri Misal, along with senior officials from the Pune district administration and state sports authorities.

Fadnavis congratulated the Pune district administration and various departments for preparing 437 kilometres of race-ready roads, safety systems and logistics aligned with UCI standards in record time, a pace he said had not been witnessed in the last three decades. He assured full support from the state government to ensure safety, hospitality and world-class event delivery for riders and teams from across the globe.

The Chief Minister also welcomed cyclists from over 35 countries and urged them to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship, calling cycling "one of the world's oldest yet most modern sports."

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is a five-day men's Continental Cycling Race, featuring 171 elite riders from 29 teams representing five continents. The 437-kilometre route passes through the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri ranges, covering nine talukas and nearly 150 villages. The event is being organised by the Pune District Administration under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India.

The race begins with a 7.5-kilometre prologue on Monday, January 19, followed by four stages showcasing Pune's urban landscape, heritage circuits, Western Ghats terrain and a final city loop highlighting iconic landmarks.

Officials said the event not only revives Pune's legacy as India's "Cycle Capital" but also positions the state and the country as an emerging hub for international sports tourism and elite competitive cycling. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)