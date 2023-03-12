New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government's "inaction" was the reason for the water shortage and supply of dirty water in Delhi.

The BJP made the allegation a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the "miserable hygiene and sanitary conditions" at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant which supplies drinking water to large parts of the national capital.

Reacting to the letter, Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the L-G of "playing dirty politics over the sensitive issue of water supply" and claimed that illegal sand mining in Haryana was blocking the supply of Yamuna water towards the national capital.

The BJP on Sunday said that for the last decade, the people of Delhi have been facing an irregular and short supply of water as well as a supply of dirty water.

But be it Delhi Jal Board or the city government, they blame the Haryana government for every situation despite the state giving its fixed raw water quota to the national capital, the party claimed.

"Despite the BJP's repeated demands, the Kejriwal government never convened an all-party meeting on the city's water crisis or the corruption and inaction of the Delhi Jal Board.

"The water minister concerned has been shirking responsibility by making political statements. But now Lt. Governor Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena's status report of the visit to the Wazirabad water plant and reservoir has exposed the negligence and inaction of the Kejriwal government," said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

"The status report makes it clear that the Kejriwal government's negligence in not cleaning the reservoir is the reason why thousands of people are becoming prey to water-borne diseases in Delhi every year," he added.

