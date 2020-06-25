New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a video call facility for coronavirus patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital here to talk to their loved ones.

LNJP was declared a COVID-19 hospital on March 17 and since then, it has successfully treated 2,700 coronavirus patients and sent them home. It is the only COVID-19 hospital in the country with 2,000 beds, he said.

The chief minister said that till now, relatives of coronavirus patients were not able to talk to them, but that that issue has been resolved.

"We have installed tablets in coronavirus wards and at a counter outside. These can be used by patients and their relatives for video calling," Kejriwal said.

After the launch, Kejriwal used the facility to talk to a few patients admitted to the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Lauding LNJP doctors, the chief minister said the medics don't go home or meet their family members for days on end fearing that the infection may spread.

"All doctors here have worked really hard. You can imagine how tough it is to work wearing PPE kits in this heat," he said, adding the administration is responsible for shortcomings, if any, and not the healthcare workers.

"We (government) stand like a rock behind you. If you face any problem, we are there with you. We will work together to improve the facilities. Obviously, there is a scope for improvement," Kejriwal told the doctors.

Plasma therapy is being used on a large scale in LNJP, which has reduced the death rate among COVID-19 patients substantially.

