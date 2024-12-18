New Delhi, December 18: AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi while campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls said that the party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader in the history of Delhi who worker for the poor people.

During her poll campaign in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital she highlighted the works done by the AAP government in the Education sector and claimed that better facilities are being provided in government schools than private schools. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Final List of 38 Candidates, Arvind Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi, CM Atishi From Kalkaji; Check Full List Here.

"For the last ten years since Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, he has worked for the common man of Delhi... In the history of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has worked for the poor people of Delhi..., she said.

"Delhi is the only city where electricity is available 24 hours a day...10 years ago, there were no facilities in government schools in Delhi, but after our government was formed, better facilities are being provided in government schools than private schools and our children are taking admission is IIT's and medical colleges by clearing competitive exams," said Atishi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Government Promises Pay Hike, Regularization of Jobs, and More for 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff Ahead of Polls.

Making an appeal to public Atishi said, "We hope that the people of Tilak Nagar will again support the AAP government in Delhi like you did in 2013, 2015, 2020 in the upcoming polls in February," she added.

Notably, AAP has nominated Jarnail Singh as its candidate from the Tilak Nagar assembly seat. Earlier, AAP on Sunday released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025. As per the list party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

There are two new names in the list of 38 candidates released today, all the remaining 36 MLAs have been repeated. AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar. Naresh Balyan's wife Pooja Naresh Balyan has been fielded from Uttam Nagar.

