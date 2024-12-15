New Delhi, December 15: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025. As per the list party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur. Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

There are two new names in the list of 38 candidates released today, all the remaining 36 MLAs have been repeated. Arvind Kejriwal to Contest From New Delhi, Atishi From Kalkaji As AAP Releases Final List of 38 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025; Check Full List.

AAP's Final List of 38 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Here is our fourth and final list for upcoming Delhi Elections ‼️ Congratulations to all the candidates 🎉 फिर लायेंगे केजरीवाल 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/YVgypI9mR9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 15, 2024

AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar. Naresh Balyan's wife Pooja Naresh Balyan has been fielded from Uttam Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. The couple joined the party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor. On Friday, AAP released its third candidates' list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Delhi's Najafgarh Assembly. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Upcoming Polls, Fields State Chief Devender Yadav From Badli; Check Names Here.

On December 9, the party released its second list. In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces. However, three familiar names have been re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

