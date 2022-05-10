New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the Mohali blast "a cowardly act" and said all culprits will be punished severely.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said the Punjab government will not allow people to disturb the peace of the state.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that police have begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared.

Mann, according to sources, has also called for a meeting at his residence today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action taken so far.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha condemned the attack and said the Punjab Government will not spare those involved and the strongest possible action will be taken.

"The explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who are want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the State. Punjab Government will not spare those involved and the strongest possible action will be taken," he said in a tweet.

On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons, "it can't be ignored. We are investigating it." (ANI)

