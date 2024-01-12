New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Goa for a three-day tour from January 18 to take stock of Aam Aadmi Party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Friday.

Earlier, he was supposed to embark on a two-day tour of Goa from January 11 but had to postpone it due to preparations for the Republic Day programme in the national capital, a party source said.

"Kejriwal will be in Goa on January 18, 19 and 20 to take stock of AAP's preparations for the crucial polls. He will hold public meetings and address party workers," the source said.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa Assembly. The party had drawn a blank in the 2017 Goa Assembly polls but won two seats in the 2022 polls.

Goa is one of the places where the AAP wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with its INDIA bloc ally, Congress.

