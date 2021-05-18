New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A Kenyan woman has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 21 crore, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused was apprehended on her arrival from Nairobi on Monday.

"On detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, off-white colour powder/granules suspected to be heroin weighing in total 3 kg estimated to be valued at Rs 21 crore was recovered from the passenger indigenously concealed at the base of her black colour trolley bag," it said.

The contraband was seized and the passenger arrested.

