Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI): With Kerala's virus graph continuing its sharp surge, 5,716 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday and 5,747 recoveries with the active cases touching 69,157, the state governmentsaid.

With the new cases, the total caseload has climbed to 9,38,353 and so far 8,65,168 people have been cured, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 52,940 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 10.80 per cent.

So far, 97,12,432 samples have been sent for testing, the minister said.

While Ernakulam recorded 755 cases and Kottayam logged 621, three districts accounted for over 500 cases each.

None of the UK returnees have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The toll climbed to 3,776 with 16 more fatalities being added to the tally.

Of the positive cases, 56 were health workers, 96 had come from outside the state and 5,161 people had been infected through contact.

As many as 2,18,347 people were under observation in various districts, including 10,939 in hospitals.PTI UDSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)