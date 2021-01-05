Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): After police on Monday arrested a youth who trespassed into the property of Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar, BJP state president K Surendran demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.

According to Vattiyoorkavu police, the arrested youth has been identified as Fasil, a native of Malappuram.

The state BJP president said in a statement that the police should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Earlier, some people had made death threats against Krishna Kumar on social media for supporting the Prime Minister and the BJP. Some extremist elements are constantly cyber-attacking him. It should also be probed," he said.

Actor Krishna Kumar had campaigned for BJP in the recently concluded local body polls. (ANI)

