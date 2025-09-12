Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Kerala Police have arrested two more accused In connection with the explosion that occurred in the state's Kannur district on August 30, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as P Aneesh (36), a resident of Paduvilayi, and P Raheel (33), a resident of Uruvachchal. The arrests were made by a team led by Kannapuram Police Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth, the City Police Commissioner said.

Police have concluded that the massive explosion, which took place in a rented house in Keezhara, Kannapuram, and resulted in the death of one person, was caused by the manufacture of fireworks. They added that a cache of explosives stored in the house triggered the accident.

Officials clarified that the incident had no political connection.

The explosion occurred at around 1.50 am on August 30. The deceased was identified as Muhammed Asham (54), a native of Chalad, whose body was found in a dismembered state. He was the brother-in-law of Anoop Malik, a native of Alavil, Kannur, who had rented the house. Malik was earlier arrested by the police from Kanhangad.

The rented house was destroyed in the blast, and four nearby homes were also damaged. Unexploded fireworks were recovered from the site. The Kannapuram police, along with a fire force team from Taliparamba, retrieved the body from the debris. (ANI)

