Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Following multiple explosions during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday directed all hospitals to alert health workers, who are on leave, to return immediately.

In the explosions that took place in the morning hours, one person died and many were feared injured, during the prayer meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery.

Also Read | Gujarat Couple Decides to Donate Organs of Their First Child After Doctors Declare Newborn Baby Brain-Dead, Saves Four Lives in Surat.

George directed the director of the Health Department and the director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office said.

It added that all hospitals in the district have been alerted and instructions have been given to direct all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Woman Accuses Husband of Posting Her Private Pictures on Instagram, Probe Launched.

Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamasery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College. Additional staff were also being arranged, the Health ministry informed through the statement.

The minister also directed officials to provide all necessary facilities to other hospitals in the district.

According to the police, multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next hour.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)