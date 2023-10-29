Surat, October 29: Four little lives were given fresh hope when a newborn baby boy's organs were donated by his parents in a touching gesture of kindness. Anup and Vandana Thakor had to make a very tough choice after their first child had died at birth. Even yet, after their son was deemed brain dead, they made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

At around 7:50 pm on October 23, the baby was born. Later his kidneys, corneas, and spleen were among the organs removed on Friday night after it was determined that he was brain-dead. Delhi: 9-Year-Old Brain Dead Boy Saves Multiple Lives Through Organ Donation at AIIMS.

Here's How Parents Took the Difficult Decision

When doctors recommended that Anup Thakor's wife be admitted to the hospital right away for birth, the physicians of the diamond unit's planning department took her for a sonography. The infant was not breathing and had just 15% of a normal heartbeat when a caesarean section was done. The newborn baby did not cry, and his body remained still. The baby's brain was deemed dead by the doctors after 48 hours of observation, according to Thakor. The couple, however, decided to move forward with organ donation after learning about previous incidents involving infants. Delhi: 43-Year-Old Brain Dead Man Saves Multiple Lives Through Organ Donation at AIIMS.

The city of Surat may rightfully take pride in the groundbreaking organ donation by a newborn. The motivational story highlights the value of organ donation and the profound impact it may have on the lives of people in need.

