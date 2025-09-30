Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Kerala cabinet on Tuesday approved the formulation of an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy aimed at promoting sustainable investments in the state, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The policy aims to promote environmentally friendly industries that are low in pollution and compatible with local ecosystems.

According to the government, ESG has emerged as a central factor in global investment decisions, and Kerala's policy framework will align with this trend.

By adopting the ESG approach, the state aims to position itself as a leading destination for ESG-compliant investments in India, thereby attracting global investors while ensuring ecological and social responsibility.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned following a heated protest by Opposition MLAs demanding a discussion over an alleged death threat made against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The Speaker expedited proceedings and called off further business, with the House to reconvene following Monday.

Meanwhile, opposition members staged a protest inside the House, holding up banners that read, "Ensure Justice, Speaker", after the Assembly Speaker rejected the adjournment motion in the Assembly over a BJP leader's controversial remark during a TV debate, where he allegedly threatened to shoot the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Peravoor MLA and KPCC president Advocate Sunny Joseph moved the notice, demanding that the House be adjourned to discuss the State government's failure to arrest the BJP leader. (ANI)

