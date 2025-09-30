New Delhi, September 30: Digital frauds like WhatsApp phishing scams are on the rise and users in India are facing a growing danger of these scams. The Union government of India has stepped up its efforts to curb these cybercrimes, reportedly blocking over 7.8 lakh SIM cards, 83,000 WhatsApp accounts, and thousands of Skype IDs linked to fraud activities this year.

WhatsApp is a widely used app for instant messages, video calls to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues is said to have become a prime target for scammers. But what exactly is a WhatsApp phishing scam, and why has the MHA intensified its crackdown as these scams surge across India What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?

As per a report of OneIndia, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has intensified its crackdown as WhatsApp phishing scams continue to rise across India. MHA has launched a dedicated cybercrime helpline 1930, along with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/)), which helps citizens to report any suspicious WhatsApp messages or calls.

The Government of India is also running awareness campaigns like "Scam Se Bacho." The initiative, launched by Meta in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to combat the increasing number of online scams in India.

What is WhatsApp Phishing Scam?

A WhatsApp phishing attack is a cyber scam in which criminals trick users into sharing confidential information like personal passwords, bank details, or credit card numbers. These fraudsters reportedly pose as reputable organisations, like banks or popular companies, and create a sense of urgency to take quick actions. Once they obtain these data, they can gain access to the victim’s WhatsApp account, potentially causing further fraud and compromising personal details of the user.

How Does a WhatsApp Phishing Scam Work?

WhatsApp phishing scams can appear in various forms. Some scams lure users with fake offers or prizes, prompting them to share personal information. Others send fraud security alerts, falsely claiming that a user’s account has been compromised. In certain cases, attackers reportedly impersonate WhatsApp support, asking users to verify their accounts, with the aim to steal sensitive data. WhatsApp Beta for iOS Invites Hit by Scammers on Telegram? Fake Paid Invites Targets New Beta Testers; Know How To Stay Safe.

How to Protect Yourself on WhatsApp

To stay safe on WhatsApp, always be careful with links and attachments, even from known contacts, and verify suspicious messages through other channels. Check URLs before clicking, avoid unknown attachments, and keep your apps and device updated. Verify unfamiliar contacts to reduce scam risks and enable two-factor authentication for security. Regularly reviewing WhatsApp settings, which can help to protect your account from phishing attacks and other fraud activities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (One India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).