Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Kerala is today celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the ten-day-long Onam festival, with people visiting temples, gathering in their homes, enjoying the Onam feast called Onasadhya, and exchanging gifts.

On this occasion, they wear traditional attire and give new clothes to family members and friends. The State government has also organized a ten-day Onam festival. It has opened special Onam fair markets to control price hikes during the season. People working in various places around the world are also returning to Kerala to celebrate Onam.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion. He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Dry Day in Bengaluru Today, September 5: Police Commissioner Orders Complete Ban on Liquor Sale Across Multiple Areas for 24 Hours on Eid-e-Milad.

"This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added.

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali community in Kerala and globally. This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival.

All ten days of the celebration of Onam have their own significance. Also, the celebration marks the beginning of the New Year for the people of Kerala, which is popularly known as 'Kolla Varsham'.

Onam celebrations are also associated with values such as equality, justice, and a prosperous society. Societal cohesion, the rulers' accountability to the people, and a more equal society are emphasised in the myths associated with Onam.

Speaking of Hindu mythology, it is believed that King Mahabali, who was the greatest king of Kerala, was banished from his own kingdom after the devas (gods), were envious of King Mahabali's popularity. To end Mahabali's rule, Lord Vishnu took the Vaman avatar (dwarf Brahmin) and tricked the king into giving all his land. After the King agreed to give everything to Vaman, King Mahabali was sent to a lower world, but he secured a boon from Lord Vishnu that he could visit his land once a year. The festival of Onam celebrates the homecoming of King Mahaballi.

Across Kerala, the festival is celebrated with great excitement as people take part in dance, parties, and fun activities. Onam is a significant occasion for merchants as well, who spend lavishly on shopping, food, and decorations. Various delicacies are prepared by the people at home and distributed among friends and relatives. One of the key food items related to the Onam festival is the preparation of Onasadya, a special vegetarian feast. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)